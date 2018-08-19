CIBC Raises Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR (ACR.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR (TSE:ACR.UN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ACR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, May 7th.

ACR.UN opened at C$13.99 on Wednesday. Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR has a twelve month low of C$10.35 and a twelve month high of C$12.63.

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR Company Profile

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The objectives of the Company are to provide investors with stable, predictable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of its assets and maximize long-term unit holder value through active management, and expand the asset base and increase its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit, including through acquisitions.

