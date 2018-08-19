CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $6.06 Million Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (EWS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3,839.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the second quarter valued at about $323,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $28.35.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

