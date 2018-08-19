Citadel Trading Down 25.1% Over Last Week (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Citadel has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Citadel has a market capitalization of $204,816.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,513,543 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

