Citigroup Boosts Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Price Target to $18.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $16.50 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRX. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.64.

BRX opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $313.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $191,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 471 retail centers comprise approximately 80 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

