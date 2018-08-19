Citigroup (C) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $64.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $180.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 349.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $116,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 100.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 535,686 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

