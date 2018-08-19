Clams (CLAM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10,477.00

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Clams has a market cap of $6.82 million and $10,477.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clams coin can currently be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00033446 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Clams has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00059534 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00071161 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00033667 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00086274 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00030186 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001450 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Clams Profile

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 16,839,933 coins and its circulating supply is 3,179,030 coins. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

