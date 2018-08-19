Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 154.3% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$1,842.92” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wedbush set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,999.00 price target (up previously from $1,709.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,933.51.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total value of $1,945,995.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,821,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $3,279,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,801 shares in the company, valued at $168,721,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,785 shares of company stock worth $30,772,135. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,882.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $931.75 and a 52-week high of $1,925.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.03 billion, a PE ratio of 413.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

