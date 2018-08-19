Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cleveland-Cliffs earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the mining company an impact score of 47.9087413503818 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CLF opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.50, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 76.39% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “$10.88” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “$10.88” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.48.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

