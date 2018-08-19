CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,698 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CNH Industrial by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $3,486,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in CNH Industrial by 592.5% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 231,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 197,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $1,339,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNHI opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.92. CNH Industrial NV has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

