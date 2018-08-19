Comerica Bank Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Integra Lifesciences worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 4,497.1% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, Director Stuart Essig sold 159,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $10,225,725.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,539,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,512,606.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $66,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,852.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock worth $17,347,342. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $58.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.52. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $67.50.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.08 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

