Commerzbank Analysts Give Wirecard (WDI) a €160.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ETR:WDI opened at €178.80 ($203.18) on Thursday. Wirecard has a twelve month low of €47.90 ($54.43) and a twelve month high of €111.00 ($126.14).

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

