Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 94,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 73,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $186,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard W. Douglas sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,256,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,407.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of ATO opened at $94.34 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $76.46 and a one year high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $562.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 53.89%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

