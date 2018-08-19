Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 293 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.62% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKJ. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 25,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKJ opened at $183.61 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $153.97 and a 1 year high of $185.03.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

