Communications Systems (JCS) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) have trended positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Communications Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 47.7997191923501 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

JCS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,501. Communications Systems has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $31.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -106.67%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

In other Communications Systems news, Director Curtis A. Sampson purchased 10,000 shares of Communications Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,637.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name.

