Comparing Gray Television, Inc. Class A (GTN.A) & Tribune Company Common Stock (TRCO)

Gray Television, Inc. Class A (NYSE: TRCO) and Tribune Company Common Stock (NYSE:TRCO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Gray Television, Inc. Class A has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tribune Company Common Stock has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Gray Television, Inc. Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Tribune Company Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Gray Television, Inc. Class A shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Tribune Company Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gray Television, Inc. Class A and Tribune Company Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Television, Inc. Class A 25.99% 11.89% 3.35% Tribune Company Common Stock 28.61% 7.18% 2.85%

Dividends

Tribune Company Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Gray Television, Inc. Class A does not pay a dividend. Tribune Company Common Stock pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gray Television, Inc. Class A and Tribune Company Common Stock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Television, Inc. Class A $882.73 million 1.53 $261.95 million N/A N/A Tribune Company Common Stock $1.85 billion 1.65 $194.11 million $1.41 24.62

Gray Television, Inc. Class A has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tribune Company Common Stock.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gray Television, Inc. Class A and Tribune Company Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Television, Inc. Class A 0 0 0 0 N/A Tribune Company Common Stock 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tribune Company Common Stock has a consensus price target of $39.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.05%. Given Tribune Company Common Stock’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tribune Company Common Stock is more favorable than Gray Television, Inc. Class A.

Summary

Tribune Company Common Stock beats Gray Television, Inc. Class A on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gray Television, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX). In addition to a primary broadcast channel, each of its stations can also broadcast additional secondary digital channels within a market by utilizing the same bandwidth, but with different programming from the primary channel. The Company also broadcasts local news/weather channels in certain of its existing markets. Along with affiliations with ABC, CBS and FOX, the Company’s secondary channels are affiliated with various smaller networks and program services.

Tribune Company Common Stock Company Profile

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network. The company also operates Antenna TV and THIS TV digital multicast networks; a production studio; Screener, an entertainment Website; and WGN 720 AM, a radio station in Chicago. It owns and operates 42 local television stations. The company was formerly known as Tribune Company and changed its name to Tribune Media Company in July 2014. Tribune Media Company was founded in 1847 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

