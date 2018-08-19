Comparing Haemonetics (HAE) and GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK)

Haemonetics (NASDAQ: GNMK) and GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Haemonetics and GenMark Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics 0 2 4 0 2.67 GenMark Diagnostics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Haemonetics currently has a consensus target price of $97.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.29%. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.26%. Given GenMark Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GenMark Diagnostics is more favorable than Haemonetics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Haemonetics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Haemonetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Haemonetics and GenMark Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics $903.92 million 5.92 $45.57 million $1.87 55.35 GenMark Diagnostics $52.52 million 7.93 -$61.85 million ($1.21) -6.17

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than GenMark Diagnostics. GenMark Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Haemonetics has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GenMark Diagnostics has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Haemonetics and GenMark Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics 2.45% 15.00% 9.04% GenMark Diagnostics -91.58% -87.96% -50.38%

Summary

Haemonetics beats GenMark Diagnostics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system. The company also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx and El-Dorado Donor donation and blood unit management systems; Hemasphere software that provides support for blood drive planning; and Donor Doc and e-Donor software to enhance the donor recruitment and retention. In addition, it offers hospital products comprising TEG diagnostic systems that enables clinicians to assess the coagulation status of a patient at the point-of-care or laboratory setting; TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions; Cell Saver Elite +, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; OrthoPAT, a perioperative autotranfusion system for orthopedic procedures; and BloodTrack, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results. The company offers XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It also provides diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, thrombophilia risk test, a warfarin sensitivity test, and hepatitis C virus genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as 2C19 genotyping test. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

