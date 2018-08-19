Comparing Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) & ATN International (ATNI)

ATN International (NASDAQ: LSXMA) and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.6% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of ATN International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ATN International has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ATN International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A does not pay a dividend. ATN International pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ATN International and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 1 1 1 0 2.00 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 0 2 7 0 2.78

ATN International currently has a consensus target price of $61.33, indicating a potential downside of 16.59%. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a consensus target price of $56.13, indicating a potential upside of 21.51%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A is more favorable than ATN International.

Profitability

This table compares ATN International and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International 4.51% 3.10% 2.11% Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATN International and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $481.19 million 2.44 $31.48 million $2.18 33.73 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A $5.43 billion 2.81 $1.09 billion $3.31 13.95

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has higher revenue and earnings than ATN International. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATN International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A beats ATN International on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy segments. The company offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services; wireline local telephone and data, video, and long-distance voice services; and facilities-based integrated voice and data communications, and wholesale transport services to enterprise and residential customers. It also provides wireless devices and accessories, including smartphones, feature phones, wireless hot spots, and various wireless solutions for small businesses; and sells original equipment manufacturer and after-market accessories, such as phone protection, battery charging solutions, and Bluetooth hands-free kits. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates commercial distributed generation solar power systems; and owns and operates terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems. It offers its services through direct sales force, retail stores, and independent dealers. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and satellite radio services to satellite radios. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 32.7 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

