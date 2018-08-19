Comparing Vericel (VCEL) & Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

Vericel (NASDAQ: DNLI) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vericel and Denali Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel $63.92 million 7.42 -$17.28 million ($0.50) -22.20 Denali Therapeutics N/A N/A -$88.18 million ($5.89) -2.67

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Denali Therapeutics. Vericel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denali Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Vericel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Vericel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vericel and Denali Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel 0 0 5 0 3.00 Denali Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Vericel presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.48%. Given Denali Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Denali Therapeutics is more favorable than Vericel.

Profitability

This table compares Vericel and Denali Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel -23.35% -37.86% -21.19% Denali Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats Vericel on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure. The company also markets Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. In addition, it develops ixmyelocel-T, a patient-specific multicellular therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of portfolio of therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its programs comprises of lysosomal function pathway, glial biology pathway, and cellular homeostasis. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

