Compass Group LLC Boosts Stake in GeoPark Ltd (GPRK)

Compass Group LLC boosted its holdings in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) by 165.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074,570 shares during the quarter. GeoPark accounts for about 13.3% of Compass Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Compass Group LLC owned about 2.88% of GeoPark worth $35,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GeoPark in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GeoPark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

NYSE GPRK opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.84 and a beta of -0.08. GeoPark Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

