Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPNT. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of LifePoint Health by 1,897.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of LifePoint Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of LifePoint Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LifePoint Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LifePoint Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on LifePoint Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut LifePoint Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LifePoint Health from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LifePoint Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPNT opened at $64.45 on Friday. LifePoint Health Inc has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. LifePoint Health had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. LifePoint Health’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that LifePoint Health Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

