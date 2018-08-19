Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 11,550 Shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Seacor worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seacor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CKH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Seacor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

CKH stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $937.06 million, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.00. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $59.00.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $216.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.95 million. Seacor had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 2.88%. analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric Fabrikant sold 4,988 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $275,587.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,853. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc, a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.