Consol Energy Inc (CEIX) Holdings Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Consol Energy were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter worth $893,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,175,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,347,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $253,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

CEIX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Consol Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Consol Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Consol Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. Consol Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Consol Energy had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $370.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Consol Energy Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

