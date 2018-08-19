Contrasting Juniper Pharmaceuticals (JNP) and Chiasma (CHMA)

Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CHMA) and Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Juniper Pharmaceuticals and Chiasma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juniper Pharmaceuticals -1.77% -1.09% -0.77% Chiasma N/A -47.09% -41.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Juniper Pharmaceuticals and Chiasma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juniper Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Chiasma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Juniper Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.70%. Given Juniper Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Juniper Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Chiasma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.6% of Juniper Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Chiasma shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Juniper Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Chiasma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Juniper Pharmaceuticals and Chiasma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juniper Pharmaceuticals $49.98 million 2.60 -$2.06 million ($0.15) -76.67 Chiasma N/A N/A -$26.82 million N/A N/A

Juniper Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Chiasma.

Volatility & Risk

Juniper Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiasma has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Juniper Pharmaceuticals beats Chiasma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Juniper Pharmaceuticals

Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a diversified healthcare company, focuses on developing novel intra-vaginal therapeutics that address unmet medical needs in women's health. It operates in two segments, Product and Service. The company develops its products utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technologies, which include bioadhesive delivery system, a polymer designed to adhere to epithelial surfaces or mucosa to achieve sustained and controlled delivery of active drug product; and a novel intravaginal ring technology. Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc. markets Crinone, a progesterone bioadhesive vaginal gel for progesterone supplementation or replacement as part of an assisted reproductive technology treatment for infertile women with progesterone deficiency. Its product candidates include JNP-0101, which is designed to deliver oxybutynin for the treatment of overactive bladder in women; JNP-0201, which contains natural progesterone and estradiol to be used for hormone replacement therapy in menopausal women; and JNP-0301, a natural progesterone for the prevention of preterm birth in women with a short cervical length. The company offers pharmaceutical product development; clinical trial manufacturing; and analytical and consulting services. Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Allergan, as well as patent license agreement with Massachusetts General Hospital. The company was formerly known as Columbia Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2015. Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

