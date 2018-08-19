Contrasting Seacor (CKH) & Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NAP)

Seacor (NYSE: NAP) and Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.6%. Seacor does not pay a dividend. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seacor and Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacor $577.89 million 1.58 $61.64 million $1.29 38.83 Navios Maritime Midstream Partners $83.05 million 0.82 $14.63 million $0.70 4.57

Seacor has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Midstream Partners. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Seacor and Navios Maritime Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacor 0 2 0 0 2.00 Navios Maritime Midstream Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50

Seacor presently has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.17%. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 64.06%. Given Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Midstream Partners is more favorable than Seacor.

Profitability

This table compares Seacor and Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacor 18.26% 2.88% 1.31% Navios Maritime Midstream Partners -17.05% 6.44% 3.49%

Risk and Volatility

Seacor has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Seacor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Seacor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seacor beats Navios Maritime Midstream Partners on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc., a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets. This segment also operates carriers for the United States coastwise trade of crude oil, petroleum, and chemical products; and owns and operates dry bulk carriers. In addition, the company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment provides terminal support and technical ship management services, as well as pure car/truck carrier, liner, and short-sea transportation services. Its Inland Transportation & Logistics Services segment markets and operates river transportation equipment for moving agricultural and industrial commodities and containers, and petroleum products; owns and operates multi-modal terminal facilities; and operates barge fleeting locations and transshipment terminal. The company's Witt O'Brien's segment provides resilience solutions for areas of critical infrastructure. The company also engages in lending and leasing activities; and agricultural commodity trading and logistics business; and provision of general aviation services. SEACOR Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. owns, operates, and acquires crude oil tankers, refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas tankers. The company provides seaborne shipping services through its vessels under long-term employment contracts to international oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of December 31, 2017, it owned six very large crude carrier vessels. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation.

