Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $695,000 Holdings in Dean Foods Co (DF)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) by 3,117.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,065 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Dean Foods worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dean Foods by 333.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Dean Foods news, major shareholder Value Vals Ag Vv purchased 350,000 shares of Dean Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Vertical Group cut shares of Dean Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dean Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of DF opened at $8.20 on Friday. Dean Foods Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Dean Foods had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Dean Foods Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

