Core Laboratories (CLB) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,402,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,787,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,416,000 after acquiring an additional 351,847 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,035,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,977,000 after acquiring an additional 242,096 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 638,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,123,000 after acquiring an additional 182,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,074,000.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. ABN Amro downgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.90.

NYSE:CLB opened at $110.07 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.55 and a 12-month high of $130.34. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.13% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $175.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.