Corelogic Inc (CLGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $477.98 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) will announce $477.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Corelogic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $484.23 million and the lowest is $469.90 million. Corelogic posted sales of $483.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corelogic.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.74 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLGX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Corelogic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Corelogic in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.11.

NYSE CLGX opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. Corelogic has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $55.79.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $490,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,848,924.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $30,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,082.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,575 shares of company stock worth $715,396 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corelogic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Corelogic by 8.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 35,758 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corelogic by 16.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Corelogic during the first quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in Corelogic by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 47,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreLogic, Inc provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information.

