Cormark Boosts Element Fleet Management (EFN) Price Target to C$7.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Cormark also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.35.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$6.85 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$3.21 and a 12-month high of C$11.03.

In related news, Director Richard Venn acquired 188,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.79 per share, with a total value of C$1,088,520.00.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

