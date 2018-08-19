Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00.

CRVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -2.14. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $17.64.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. equities analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

