Covia (CVIA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2018

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVIA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Covia in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Covia in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Covia in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Covia in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

CVIA opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. Covia has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $508.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Covia’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVIA. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covia during the second quarter worth about $668,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Covia during the second quarter worth about $358,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covia during the second quarter worth about $1,251,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Covia during the second quarter worth about $4,621,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Covia during the second quarter worth about $111,000.

About Covia

There is no company description available for Covia Holdings Corp.

