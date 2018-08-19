Credo Trading Up 9.4% This Week (CREDO)

Credo (CURRENCY:CREDO) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Credo has a total market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $188.00 worth of Credo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Credo has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Credo token can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Tidex, CoinBene and OTCBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00281824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00153918 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000195 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011629 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00031939 BTC.

Credo Profile

Credo’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. Credo’s total supply is 1,374,729,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,891,703 tokens. The Reddit community for Credo is /r/CredoToken. Credo’s official Twitter account is @bitbounceio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credo’s official website is bitbounce.com/credo.

Credo Token Trading

Credo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, BitMart, OTCBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

