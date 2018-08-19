CrevaCoin (CREVA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

CrevaCoin (CURRENCY:CREVA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. CrevaCoin has a total market capitalization of $2,328.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of CrevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CrevaCoin has traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CrevaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000192 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About CrevaCoin

CrevaCoin (CRYPTO:CREVA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2015. CrevaCoin’s total supply is 6,240,390,800 coins and its circulating supply is 36,390,750 coins. CrevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @crevacoin2. The official website for CrevaCoin is www.crevacoin.com.

Buying and Selling CrevaCoin

CrevaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrevaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

