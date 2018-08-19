Criteo SA (CRTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.53.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Criteo in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Criteo from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

In related news, COO Mary Spilman sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $128,718.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Criteo by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 46,068 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,287,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Criteo by 15,932.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 191,035 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Criteo by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Criteo by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.02. 720,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,724. Criteo has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $49.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.33 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

