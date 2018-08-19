D. R. Horton (DHI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. D. R. Horton earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 47.128294245797 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $44.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D. R. Horton has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $53.32.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $46.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on D. R. Horton to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.27.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

