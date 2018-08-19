D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,525 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of D. R. Horton worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 2,107.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 10,085.7% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $44.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $53.32.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

