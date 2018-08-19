DACC (DACC) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

DACC (CURRENCY:DACC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One DACC token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Exrates, CoinEx and Kucoin. In the last seven days, DACC has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. DACC has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $360,133.00 worth of DACC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000123 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002547 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000633 BTC.

BingoCoin (BOC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003356 BTC.

NewsToken (NEWOS) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Carlive Chain (IOV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ThingsOperatingSystem (TOS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Globalvillage Ecosystem (GVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DACC Token Profile

DACC is a token. DACC’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. DACC’s official Twitter account is @DACCblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DACC’s official website is www.dacc.co. The official message board for DACC is medium.com/@daccproject.

DACC Token Trading

DACC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, DDEX, Exrates, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DACC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DACC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DACC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

