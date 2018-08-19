Dash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $235.07 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $235.07 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $157.55 or 0.02417300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsquare, Trade Satoshi, Cryptomate and Exmo.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010798 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000586 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004653 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002112 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000083 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 8,267,034 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Coinrail, Kuna, Liqui, BitFlip, BiteBTC, Quoine, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bleutrade, Iquant, CEX.IO, Upbit, ACX, WEX, ZB.COM, Koineks, Graviex, Bittrex, Poloniex, CryptoBridge, Negocie Coins, Exmo, xBTCe, Huobi, Exrates, Trade By Trade, Mercatox, OpenLedger DEX, LiteBit.eu, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, BX Thailand, Bitinka, CoinEx, B2BX, BTC Trade UA, Kraken, C2CX, Ovis, Bithumb, Bitbns, BitBay, Coinroom, Bibox, HitBTC, SouthXchange, C-CEX, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Altcoin Trader, Coindeal, Kucoin, Tux Exchange, Indodax, LBank, Crex24, TradeOgre, COSS, Braziliex, Coinsquare, Bittylicious, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Cryptomate, Coinbe, Binance, Coinhub, Qryptos, LocalTrade, YoBit, Gate.io and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.