David Zapolsky Sells 1,927 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,899.96, for a total value of $3,661,222.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,882.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $920.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $931.75 and a 12-month high of $1,925.00.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 657.4% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 154.3% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,110.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,933.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.