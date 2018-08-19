Dean Foods (DF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target suggests a potential downside of 26.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Dean Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dean Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dean Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank raised Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded Dean Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

Dean Foods stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dean Foods has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Dean Foods had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Dean Foods will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Value Vals Ag Vv bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $2,908,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dean Foods in the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Dean Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dean Foods by 333.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Dean Foods in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dean Foods by 276.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

