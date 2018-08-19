Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $924,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, May 25th. William Blair raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. MED lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

In other news, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 40,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,516,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 168,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $18,028,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 359,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,472,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,064 shares of company stock valued at $36,688,570 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $111.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

