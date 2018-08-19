Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

NYSE:DKL opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.17. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.86 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 103.52%. equities analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.37%.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $84,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 262,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,876,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Finally, Franklin Square Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. now owns 25,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

