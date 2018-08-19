Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $20,753,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,189,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,192,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,247,000 after purchasing an additional 271,063 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,309,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

DNLI stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.67. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of portfolio of therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its programs comprises of lysosomal function pathway, glial biology pathway, and cellular homeostasis. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

