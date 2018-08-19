Denarius Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges (DNR)

Denarius (CURRENCY:DNR) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $916,184.00 and approximately $2,685.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00004034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Denarius has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014969 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000225 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 3,481,500 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.