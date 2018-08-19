Destiny (DES) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

Destiny (CURRENCY:DES) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Destiny has traded flat against the US dollar. Destiny has a market capitalization of $17,574.00 and $0.00 worth of Destiny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Destiny coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Destiny alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00056843 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001216 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17,287.37 or 2.69629436 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00075076 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00001156 BTC.

About Destiny

Destiny (CRYPTO:DES) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2016. Destiny’s total supply is 1,600,000 coins. Destiny’s official Twitter account is @CryptoDestiny.

Destiny Coin Trading

Destiny can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destiny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Destiny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Destiny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Destiny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Destiny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.