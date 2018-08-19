Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Leoni (LEO) a €48.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. HSBC set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.29 ($61.69).

Leoni stock opened at €36.28 ($41.23) on Thursday. Leoni has a 52-week low of €39.21 ($44.56) and a 52-week high of €66.20 ($75.23).

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

