Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. equinet set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €39.50 ($44.89) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.18 ($41.12).

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

Shares of ETR:DEQ opened at €29.88 ($33.95) on Wednesday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €28.96 ($32.91) and a 12-month high of €39.41 ($44.78).

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The MDAX-listed company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.