Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €29.14 ($33.12).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Societe Generale set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €26.20 ($29.77) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of LHA stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €23.15 ($26.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,458,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €14.23 ($16.17) and a 52 week high of €31.26 ($35.52).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

