Devinder Kumar Sells 258,622 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CFO Devinder Kumar sold 258,622 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $5,045,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Devinder Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 7th, Devinder Kumar sold 113,519 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $2,198,863.03.

On Thursday, May 24th, Devinder Kumar sold 113,519 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $1,491,639.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $19.77 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.2% in the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17,110.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 44,317 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $13.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

