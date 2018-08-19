Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Bond Prices Fall 2.9%

An issue of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) debt fell 2.9% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 8.5% coupon and is set to mature on April 15, 2024. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $59.00 and were trading at $54.75 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

DBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gale S. Fitzgerald bought 3,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 96,921 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,588,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the period.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

