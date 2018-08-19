DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Position Decreased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.06% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $14,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 60,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,775. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.18.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $124.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $127.23.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $754.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.30 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

